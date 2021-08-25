Enclave, a third-person action RPG originally released in 2002, is getting a remastered release for PS4 and last-gen consoles this year. Enclave is set to release sometime in fall 2021, and will feature remastered graphics and sound effects as well as 20 new tracks in the game’s soundtrack. The remaster will even include remastered music from the game’s original soundtrack.

The original Enclave was a story-driven campaign that featured two different factions, and a total of six different classes to choose from such as Knights, Assassins, or Goblins. Each class would be tied to either faction, allowing players to choose whether to join the forces of light or darkness.

Publishing the remaster is Ziggurat Interactive, a company primarily focused on bringing retro games back to newer generations of consoles. Recently, the company also announced that it is restoring American Hero, an unfinished Atari Jaguar CD FMV. Ziggarat is currently working to restore and remaster 40 different retro games, including various titles from the Bloodrayne and Hunting Unlimited series.

Topware Interactive released an HD version of Enclave back in 2012 for PC and Nintendo Wii. However, this will be the first time the game will release for PlayStation consoles, as it was originally an Xbox exclusive.

Below is a list of some of the content you can expect in the Enclave remaster:

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings.

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content.

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat them.

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.

Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player.

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items.

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.

Ziggurat Interactive has also opened an official page for the game, where it lists further information about the game in addition to a gallery of character screenshots. While details are still relatively scarce and gameplay is yet to be seen, remastered graphics and sound effects are sure to bring dedicated fans back to the world of Celenheim.

Enclave releases in fall 2021 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.