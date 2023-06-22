Enclave HD Trailer Welcomes Action RPG Series to PlayStation

Enclave HD was announced in 2021 and then delayed multiple times. Ziggurat Interactive revealed earlier in June that it was finally scheduled for June 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and it has now released a trailer commemorating the occasion. A PlayStation 5 port is also coming sometime “soon after,” but a more specific date wasn’t given.

Enclave HD will makes the series’ debut on PlayStation

The trailer gives players a more detailed look at the action RPG that originally released on Xbox in July 2002. The visuals demonstrate that it’s not a remake or a complete remaster, but something that keeps the original visuals and style.

Ziggurat said the HD version will include upgraded cinematics, new musical tracks, numerous (but unspecified) quality-of-life changes, and more. These changes sit on top of the base game, which has two campaigns, over 25 missions, and 12 unique characters to play as.

Enclave garnered lukewarm to decent reviews when it was first released, as it received an average of 71 on PC and 66 on Xbox. Starbreeze Studios (the team behind Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and the upcoming Payday 3) announced that a sequel was in development in 2003, but it was later canceled.

Enclave launched on Xbox and was ported to PC and Wii, but it never made its to any PlayStation along the way.