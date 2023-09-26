The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Trailer Sets Release Date Window

NIS America has released a trailer to reveal that the RPG The Legend of Legacy is getting an HD remaster. The trailer shows off the updated visuals and turn-based gameplay.

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is being published by NIS America — the publishing company known for iconic RPG franchises like Disgaea, The Legend of Heroes, Ys, and more. The remaster is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2024.

Check out the new The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered trailer on YouTube below:

What is The Legend of Legacy about?

“The unique stories of 7 heroes springs to life as you explore the mystical land of Avalon and face unknown dangers along the way,” reads the description. “Classic RPG gameplay has never felt more engaging with features such as battle formations, combat roles, and forging contracts to channel the power of elementals. An adventure unlike any other awaits you!”

The Legend of Legacy was originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015. Developed by Cattle Call and originally published in the United States by Atlus USA/Atlus West, The Legend of Legacy featured seven protagonists who explore the island of Avalon — a lost continent of legends that has yet to be explored.