Naughty Dog co-presidents Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann have said that the studio will continue to make narrative-driven single-player games as long as it can because it’s in its DNA. Additionally, unlike other major publishers, Sony hasn’t mandated its teams to shift their focus on popular trends, like live service and free-to-play games.

When Game Informer asked to duo if they still see story-driven single-player games in Naughty Dog’s future, Wells replied with “absolutely.” “It’s sort of in our DNA to tell these stories,” he added. “I think that’s going to continue. Single-player experiences are near and dear to us. It’s what has attracted a lot of people to Naughty Dog, and that’s what inspires them, so I think we’re going to keep at it as long as we can.”

“There has never been a mandate [from Sony] like, ‘Oh, this is where we see the winds shifting. an you start making these kind of games instead?'” added Druckmann. “We know just as they know that when you work on something you’re excited by, something you’re passionate by, you’re going to do great work.”

Naughty Dog is currently working on a standalone multiplayer project. When Game Informer asked if the studio wants to continue working on established IPs or wants to create new IPs, Wells said that he wants to do “both.”

“I think there’s excitement to develop new IP, but there is still a ton of love for Uncharted and The Last of Us, and I think you’ll see both kinds of projects from us in the future,” he concluded.

[Source: Game Informer]