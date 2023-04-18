Dead Island 2 Co-op Can’t Be Hosted on Some PS4 Consoles

Dead Island 2 launches later this week and will support co-op for three players from day one, but it seems like some PS4 console owners won’t be able to host co-op sessions. While all PS5 and PS4 players can join co-op sessions, they can only be hosted by those using consoles from more recent generations.

Who can host a Dead Island 2 co-op session?

To host a Dead Island 2 co-op session, players must be using a PS5 console or a PS4 Pro console, otherwise known as a Generation 8+ console. Those using the base PS4 console, or an ordinary Generation 8 console, will not be able to host a co-op session on day one due to the game’s graphics requirements.

Developer Deep Silver Dambuster has said they’re “working on giving the option to host on all consoles in the future”, so it could be this functionality will be added for base PS4 players in a future game update. For now, base PS4 players will be able to join co-op sessions hosted by players on PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles.

Co-op play will be unlocked once players reach Emma’s mansion in the ‘Call the Cavalry’ mission, which is estimated to take about 20-30 minutes. Those aiming for the game’s Platinum trophy will need to spend some time in co-op to earn a couple of the game’s trophies that require that game mode.