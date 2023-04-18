Street Fighter 6 Single-Player and Multiplayer Modes Might Be Separate Downloads

It looks like Street Fighter 6 multiplayer and single-player modes will be separate downloads, allowing players to save some precious hard drive space. Although Capcom hasn’t officially announced this, the game’s Xbox Store page has spilled the beans, listing the game’s Fighting Ground and World Tour modes as separate add-ons.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Ground contains versus battles and arcade

Street Fighter 6 multiplayer experience is called Fighting Ground, which contains local and online versus battles, and training and arcade modes. There is also a multiplayer Battle Hub, which is an online lobby of sorts.

The single-player mode is called World Tour, which is described as an “immersive” experience in which players will “explore Metro City and beyond,” meeting Masters along the way and learning various fighting techniques.

The aforementioned Xbox Store page, spotted by EventHubs, is still up at the time of this writing. We have yet to see a similar page on PS Store that lists Street Fighter 6’s single-player and multiplayer as separate downloads, but we can’t imagine there being any difference in the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023.