The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Dev Defends Paid Elvish Language DLC

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has run into controversy ahead of release as its DLC paywalls Elvish language. In a tweet dated April 14th, developer Daedalic Entertainment announced the game’s special edition, which includes Sindarin voice acting among other bonuses. This didn’t go down well with fans, and now Daedalic has released a statement clarifying the content.

LOTR: Gollum DLC is “for the real Tolkien devotees”

LOTR: Gollum special edition comes with the following:

The Art Exhibition Application

The Lore Compendium

A 45-min soundtrack

Sindarin Voice Acting

In a statement to PushSquare, Daedalic said that the Elves in the game will speak Sindarin from time to time. The voice acting in question adds additional Sindarin lines for non-playable characters in the background. Daedalic added:

While traversing through Mirkwood and other parts of middleearth Gollum will be able to listen to various dialogues between Elves. These dialogues add to the atmosphere and worldbuilding. Daedalic went the extra mile here and hired professional voice actors, who were trained in Sindarin by our lore experts. It is a DLC for the real Tolkien devotees who want to immerse themselves even more into the world of Middle-Earth.

So there you have it!

LOTR: Gollum will release on May 25 for both the PS4 and PS5.