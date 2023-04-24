This Sony 4K TV Is Over $150 Off Right Now

Looking for a new 4K TV to pair with your PS5? There’s currently a great Amazon Deal on a Sony TV that has exclusive PS5 features, and it’s able to make your gaming experience a whole lot better than it could be without it.

Visual quality at a discount

You can get the Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series TV here, reduced from $699.99 to $548.00.

Thanks to Triluminos Pro the Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD can reproduce over a billion accurate colors that brings the picture closer to real-life, while also using the 4K HDR Processor X1 to make sure that the image is both smooth and clear. You can also connect the TV to voice assistants, whether that be Google or Amazon, in order to make navigating menus a breeze.

There are also PS5-exclusive features, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically optimizes your HDR settings. You’ll also get ALLM and VRR, which means you don’t have to deal with controller lag or screen tearing.

