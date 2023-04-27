Fans Upset Over Final Fantasy 16’s Japan-Only PS5 Cover and Controller

Yesterday, Sony announced Final Fantasy 16 themed PS5 cover and DualSense controller…for Japan only. Following the success of Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok themed PS5 controllers, it’s unclear why Sony opted to restrict FF16 cover and DualSense to one country – a move that has left fans disappointed.

Final Fantasy 16 PS5 console bundle will release in multiple regions

The good news is, the rest of the world is getting something: a Final Fantasy 16 PS5 console bundle that’s basically a plain ol’ PS5 with a copy of the game like the God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart bundles.

The FF16 PS5 bundle will launch on June 22nd, with pre-orders starting May 4th at PlayStation Direct. For now, Sony hasn’t announced a retail release but if the aforementioned console bundles are any indication, we’ll eventually see the FF16 bundle in stores.

The PS5 Console Final Fantasy XVI Bundle launches June 22. Pre-order from https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse starting May 4 pic.twitter.com/Poez24d1HU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2023

Social media is full of fans expressing their disappointment over the lack of covers and controllers. Considering Final Fantasy franchise’s global popularity, it’s possible that Sony does plan to eventually release the accessories in the West, hopefully with a plan in place to dodge scalpers who’ve already nabbed FF16’s Collector’s Editions.