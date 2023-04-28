PS5 Console Sales and Exclusive Games Continue to Break Records

Sony Corporation announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022 ended March 31st, revealing record-breaking sales of PS5 hardware and exclusives. In the last quarter alone, 6.3 million PS5s were shipped, pushing the overall units sold in 2022 to 19.1 million. Since launch, Sony has shipped 38.4 million PS5s.

PS5 sales complemented by first-party exclusives and PS Plus

6.3 million is the highest number of consoles Sony (or any platform holder, for that matter) has shipped in the fourth quarter of a financial year, thanks in no small part to the supply situation improving. PS5 is now only lagging behind the PS4 by 1.6 million units on a time-aligned basis. The current-gen console is poised to surpass its predecessor.

Sony also revealed that God of War Ragnarok was a “huge hit” for the company. Sales of first-party games grew 41 percent year-on-year in FY2022. The company went on to reassure investors that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on track for release this year, which is expected to push sales even further.

PlayStation Plus subscription numbers have also improved, with a 2.16 percent increase since the third quarter. PS Plus now has 47.4 million subscribers.

Elsewhere, Sony reaffirmed its commitment to developing new IP and releasing PC ports of first-party games.