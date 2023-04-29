Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 Crashing Issues and Fix Explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is suffering from crashing issues on PS5, as the game’s performance and technical issues continue to be a pain across platforms. As a result, many of those who have suffered from these problems are wondering what is causing them, and if there’s a way to prevent crashes on the PlayStation 5. Given that the game crashes on startup for some, this is a pretty debilitating problem that many inevitably want to see fixed. So, is there a way to fix it?

Why is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing on PS5?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t perfectly optimized, with it suffering from some notable issues on PC in particular. However, there are also problems on PS5, which include a nasty crashing problem that is causing the game to freeze at its title screen or during gameplay.

If you’re experiencing this problem, don’t worry — it isn’t a fault with your PS5. Many are reporting that they’re facing similar problems with the action RPG, even though EA and Respawn has only officially released a statement about technical issues with the game’s PC port.

Is there a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing fix?

EA has provided a solution to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashing problem that involves putting your PS5 in safe mode and rebuilding the console’s database.

In order to do this, follow these steps:

Press and hold the PS5 power button after the console is turned off Release the button after the second beep Connect your PS5 DualSense controller via USB cable Select ‘Rebuild Database’ in Safe Mode options

However, while this resolution is the only response from EA we could find regarding how to fix this problem, according to a forum user the issue persisted after they’d carried it out. If you also find that your game continues crashing after rebuilding the database, try reinstalling it on your PS5.

EA and Respawn have noted that updates are on their way to fix the game’s technical issues, though it’s