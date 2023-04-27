Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Get Several Patches to Fix Performance Issues

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will receive a day-one update to fix the game’s performance issues. Despite being reviewed positively, Jedi: Survivor’s bugs and glitches became a cause for concern among reviewers, prompting EA to promise several patches in the coming weeks.

In a tweet, EA confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s launch patch will also add more accessibility features alongside fixing bugs and improving performance. No further details are available at this time but we’ll get patch notes in due course.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it!



Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will:



– Fix bugs

– Improve performance

EA separately confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have a New Game Plus mode at launch. All cosmetics, stances, and skill points from previous playthroughs will carry over alongside new perks and lightsaber colors.

New perks include:

Purity: massive increase in damage for both friends and foes

Warrior: replaces standard enemies with new, more difficult combat encounters

Trendsetter: randomizes your cosmetics after respawning

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release tomorrow, April 28th. We’ll make sure to update our readers when launch day patch notes become available. In the meantime, make sure to read our review for more about the game.