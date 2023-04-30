Honkai: Star Rail PS5 & PS4 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha RPG from HoYoverse, the developer behind the behemothic Genshin Impact. As such, many PS5 and PS4 owners are excited to play the recently released game — but when is it coming out on Sony’s consoles, and is there a confirmed release date?

When is Honkai: Star Rail coming out on PS5 and PS4?

Honkai: Star Rail launched on April 26, 2023, on PC, Android, and iOS devices, with a PS5 and PS4 launch also confirmed. However, HoYoverse has stated that its PlayStation release date is “pending.”

In a press release, HoYoverse confirmed that Star Rail’s “PlayStation version is also under development,” though stopped short of revealing when exactly it would launch on consoles.

The press release reads:

Honkai: Star Rail confirmed its availability on PlayStation, which will be launched later in addition to the current iOS, Android, Epic Games Store and PC platforms. As the first time, Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation version gameplay was showcased to grant a peak at the extradentary astral adventure lies ahead. More information and release schedule of Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation version will be updated later. — HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is definitely on its way to PS5 and PS4, then, but PlayStation gamers will have to be a little more patient.

