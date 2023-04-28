PS5 owners looking to connect their AirPods to the console routinely find themselves coming up against various stumbling blocks, most notably the hardware’s Bluetooth connectivity restrictions when it comes to audio devices that aren’t deemed PS5 compatible. Thankfully, there’s a way around this annoying issue, and players can indeed connect their AirPods to the PS5.

Can you connect AirPods to the PS5 natively?

Bluetooth on the PS5 is limited, with Sony only allowing certain headsets to connect to the console, notably its Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. This means that Apple’s AirPods do not connect natively to the PlayStation 5.

The reasoning behind this is that third-party headsets can cause disconnections and lag when paired with the PS5, leading to an inconsistent experience for players. As such, Sony prioritizes its first-party audio hardware, though an adapter can let you connect your AirPods along with many other Bluetooth headsets you may have.

How to connect AirPods to the PS5 via Bluetooth adapter

In order to connect your AirPods to the PS5, you’ll have to buy an additional Bluetooth adapter. These are usually relatively inexpensive and can be easily purchased from online retailers like Amazon.

Follow these steps to connect your AirPods to the PS5:

Get a PS5-compatible Bluetooth adapter like the Skull & Co. Audiostick Connect the adapter to your PS5 via USB Hold the button on the AirPods’ case to connect to the adapter Go to Sound and Audio Output Select the USB Headset as your Output Device

Depending on the adapter, you will also need to follow its specific instructions for connecting to the AirPods’ case, which typically involves holding a button down on that device, too.