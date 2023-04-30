How to Gameshare on PS5 and Enable Game Sharing

If you want to Gameshare on PS5, then you’re in luck — even though the console doesn’t use the same terminology, this old PS4 feature has made a return, and it’s now easier than ever to share games between PSN accounts on the console.

To enable Gamesharing you’ll need to go through a number of steps, and you’ll also need access to the PSN account details of the user you wish to Gameshare with. Aside from this, though, it’s very simple to start downloading games owned by another user.

How to Gameshare on PS5

In order to Gameshare on PS5, follow these steps:

Log in with your usual PSN account Go to Settings Go to Users and Accounts Select Other and Console Sharing and Offline Play If it’s enabled, select ‘Disable’ Log in to your PS5 with the PSN account you want to Gameshare with Go to Settings and Users and Accounts again Select Other and Console Sharing and Offline Play again Select Enable Download the games you want to have installed on your PS5 Sign out once you have finished Log back in with your usual PSN account

After you’ve logged back in with your PSN account, you’ll be able to start playing any games you downloaded onto your console that were in the other PSN account’s Game Library. Happy gaming!

