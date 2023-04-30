Valorant PS5 & PS4 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

A Valorant PS5 and PS4 release date has been heavily requested by fans of Riot Games’ first-person shooter, with many hoping for a console version of the popular game. While Riot’s other incredibly popular title, League of Legends, hasn’t made its way to consoles, Valorant seems like an easier fit for PlayStation systems given that it’s an FPS. But is it coming out on PS5 and PS4? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Valorant coming out on PS5 and PS4?

Riot Games confirmed back in 2020 that it was working on a prototype version of Valorant for consoles, but there is no confirmed PS5 or PS4 release date for the game at the time of this writing.

Riot Games’ Anna Donlon revealed to GameSpot that the team was working on a console version of Valorant, though would only release it if it “translates completely to console play.” Considering that we’ve yet to see Valorant on PS5 and PS4, we can come to the conclusion that Riot has yet to fully nail that transition.

Riot job listings posted in 2022 also hinted at the studio working on a PS5 version of the game, while strings found in the game’s files reference both PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. This suggests a console version is underway and could be released sooner rather than later, but without official confirmation from Riot, we still don’t know if this port will ever come to fruition.

