Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 Ad Crops Out Third-Party Controller

The official PlayStation YouTube channel recently published a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ad for the PS5 that shows a motion capture session in progress featuring Mark Hamill and Cameron Monaghan, the actors who have played Luke Skywalker and Cal Kestis roles, respectively. Towards the end of the ad, Hamill is seen playing the game. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a minor edit: the original version of the ad shows Hamill holding a pad that resembles an Xbox controller, which has been cropped out in the PS5 ad.

Feel the force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but only with a PS5 controller

The ad in question can be seen below, followed by its original version:

Just when we thought console wars couldn’t get any worse…

Jokes aside, such edits aren’t unusual when it comes to platform-specific promotions. There is some humor to be found here, considering the ongoing cold war between Sony and Microsoft over the latter’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was recently blocked by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Sony has been actively promoting the unique features of the PS5’s DualSense controller, which have been implemented in various popular games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game’s PS5 version utilizes adaptive triggers and haptic effects for Cal’s lightsaber and BD-1’s gadgets.