PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 2, 2023

PlayStation Store Update – North America – April 25th, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
- Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- AMAZE!
- Arcade Archives GALAGA ’88
- Arcade Archives TECMO KNIGHT
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Clutter 1000
- Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme
- The Creepy Syndrome
- Creepy Tale
- Creepy Tale 2
- Cyber Neon Bundle
- Dig Deep
- Drago Noka
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour
- Fran Bow
- Gematombe
- Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
- LIVE A LIVE PS4&PS5
- Mangavania
- MINABO – A walk through life
- Neko Rescue Tale
- Omega Strikers
- Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward
- Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™
- Superfidos
- Super Kids Racing : Snow Edition
- Super Trunko Go
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Tin Can
- The Trap: Winter
- Ultimate Runner
- Unalive 010
- Varney Lake
- Velocity Noodle