PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 2, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

AMAZE!

Arcade Archives GALAGA ’88

Arcade Archives TECMO KNIGHT

Bramble: The Mountain King

Clutter 1000

Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme

The Creepy Syndrome

Creepy Tale

Creepy Tale 2

Cyber Neon Bundle

Dig Deep

Drago Noka

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour

Fran Bow

Gematombe

Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire

LIVE A LIVE PS4&PS5

Mangavania

MINABO – A walk through life

Neko Rescue Tale

Omega Strikers

Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward

Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™

Superfidos

Super Kids Racing : Snow Edition

Super Trunko Go

Thea 2: The Shattering

Tin Can

The Trap: Winter

Ultimate Runner

Unalive 010

Varney Lake

Velocity Noodle

