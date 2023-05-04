Destiny 2 Cheating Lawsuit Sees Bungie Win Over $10 Million

Bungie has won a $12 million lawsuit against a Romanian man accused of selling cheats for its popular video game Destiny 2.

What happened in the Destiny 2 cheating lawsuit?

Per TheGamePost, the lawsuit was originally filed in 2021 against Mihai Claudiu-Florentin, a Romanian man associated with the company VeteranCheats who Bungie alleged “developed and sold” cheating software for Destiny 2 that enabled players to cheat in a variety of ways.

The cheats reportedly made players more accurate (a cheat otherwise known as an “aimbot”), and let them see through walls during PvP gameplay. The lawsuit also alleged copyright infringement, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), breach of contract, intentional interference with contractual relations, and violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

In a 2023 motion, Bungie said it was seeking $12,059,912.98 in total to be awarded, $146,662 of which were in actual damages for copyright infringement while the rest covers attorney fees, statutory damages, and more.

Alongside the monetary reward, the court also entered a permanent injunction against Claudiu-Florentin, barring them from ever engaging in future conduct that forms the basis of Bungie’s Copyright Act and DMCA claims in this way again.

This is not the first time that Bungie has gone to court over cheating in Destiny, with the studio recently winning a $4.3 million lawsuit against cheat seller AimJunkies in arbitration. The developer also won a $13.5 million lawsuit against another cheat maker, Elite Boss Tech, in October 2022.