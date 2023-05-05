Hogwarts Legacy PS4 vs. PS5 Performance: PlayStation 4 Visuals Impress

Hogwarts Legacy has launched on the PS4 today, and early performance comparisons with the game’s PS5 version suggest that the delay was worth it. The last-gen version supports 1600 x 900p at 30-50 frames-per-second (fps) with an unlocked frame rate on the base console, and 1080p at 30-60 fps on PS4 Pro.

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 suffers from a few downgrades but runs surprisingly well

Avalanche Software understandably had to make a few compromises for Hogwarts Legacy’s last-gen versions. As seen in the video below by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, the PS4 version has a lower drawing distance and inferior lighting, and some assets have been removed from the environment to reduce graphics load. Nevertheless, the game puts up a decent performance on dated hardware.

The main issue with Hogwarts Legacy’s last-gen versions is load times. The analysis above claims that the game is about eight times slower than the PS5, which is quite a significant downgrade. But again, this is to be expected.

According to ElAnalistaDeBits, the loading times also affect game menu and castle exploration, which makes moving from one room to another a bit cumbersome.

Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 costs $60. There’s no free upgrade for those who purchase the last-gen version.