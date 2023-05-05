Hogwarts Legacy PS4 version runs surprisingly well.

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 vs. PS5 Performance: PlayStation 4 Visuals Impress

By Zarmena Khan

Hogwarts Legacy has launched on the PS4 today, and early performance comparisons with the game’s PS5 version suggest that the delay was worth it. The last-gen version supports 1600 x 900p at 30-50 frames-per-second (fps) with an unlocked frame rate on the base console, and 1080p at 30-60 fps on PS4 Pro.

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 suffers from a few downgrades but runs surprisingly well

Avalanche Software understandably had to make a few compromises for Hogwarts Legacy’s last-gen versions. As seen in the video below by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, the PS4 version has a lower drawing distance and inferior lighting, and some assets have been removed from the environment to reduce graphics load. Nevertheless, the game puts up a decent performance on dated hardware.

The main issue with Hogwarts Legacy’s last-gen versions is load times. The analysis above claims that the game is about eight times slower than the PS5, which is quite a significant downgrade. But again, this is to be expected.

According to ElAnalistaDeBits, the loading times also affect game menu and castle exploration, which makes moving from one room to another a bit cumbersome.

Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 costs $60. There’s no free upgrade for those who purchase the last-gen version.

