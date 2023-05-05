The Last of Us, 3 Others Inducted Into Video Game Hall of Fame

The National Museum of Play has announced its World Video Game Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, and Naughty Dog’s 2013 hit The Last of Us is among four titles gracing the list. The PlayStation exclusive has been lauded for its memorable characters, story, and gameplay.

The Last of Us stood out in an “oversaturated genre,” says Museum of Play

The Museum of Play has especially recognized TLOU for standing out in an “oversaturated field of post-apocalyptic zombie games,” thanks to its “in-depth storytelling, intimate exploration of humanity, thrilling game jumps and cutscenes, and its memorable characters.”

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment have not acknowledged the honor at the time of this writing.

Museum of Play also noted that The Last of Us was crowned Game of the Year in over 200 publications and has since strengthened its iconic status with the release of HBO Max’s successful TV series. Debuting in January, TLOU broke viewership records for the network, and was greenlit for a second season. Such is its success that a third season is being teased already.

Other inductees into the Video Game Hall of Fame include 1996’s Barbie Fashion Designer, 1971’s Computer Space, and Wii Sports.