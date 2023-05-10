Unannounced PlayStation Sci-Fi Shooter Reportedly Canceled

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly canceled an unannounced PlayStation sci-fi shooter in development for the PS5 and PC. According to the rumor mill, the game was in development for three years at Final Strike Games and was expected to release in 2025.

Final Strike undergoes layoffs amidst reported cancelation of PS5 shooter

The rumor was first shared by Twitter user Timur222, who claims to have been contacted by a former developer at Final Strike Games.

Indeed Final Strike employees have undergone layoffs as a number of posts have popped up on LinkedIn confirming the same. Timur222 claims that the studio suffered a 40 percent reduction in headcount, and while we can’t confirm any numbers, we did find quite a few posts from Final Strike employees on LinkedIn that confirm they were laid off over the past 24 hours. Their posts are still up at the time of this writing.

source: Developed who was laid off the from the studio

The company had a 40% reduction of headcount — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 10, 2023

Final Strike mentions on its website that it’s working on an unannounced AAA PvP shooter for consoles and PC. Last year, it was speculated that the studio was working in collaboration with Deviation Games, which is currently developing a PS5 console-exclusive IP. Interestingly, Final Strike developer Eric Hewitt mentioned in a tweet last October that he was introduced to the team at Deviation as part of his induction at Final Strike.

Just finished my first week at @FSGMultiplayer.



I met some incredibly passionate people on the team throughout the last 5 days, and capped it off by joining @Tony_Flame and his crew down in Santa Monica for some more introductions.



Extremely excited for what’s to come ?❤️ — Eric Hewitt / Ghost (@GH057ayame) October 1, 2022

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the layoffs.