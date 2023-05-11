Diablo 4 Microtransactions Will Only Be Cosmetic, Blizzard Reiterates

Blizzard Entertainment has promised once again that Diablo 4 will only feature cosmetic microtransactions. Outlining the game’s post-launch plans ahead of its June 6 release, Blizzard stressed that Diablo 4’s Premium Battle Pass tiers will not grant players “in-game power.”

Diablo 4 microtransactions and Battle Pass detailed

Blizzard said that Diablo 4‘s in-game marketplace, called The Shop, is designed to be “an avenue of self-expression.”

“None of the Cosmetics sold in the Shop provide anything greater than aesthetic variety,” the developer stressed, adding that cosmetics will be rotated regularly.

Diablo 4’s first season will kick off between mid and late July in order to give players time to finish the campaign, which is a requirement to jump into Season 1. Blizzard recommends that players finish the campaign as soon as possible so that they’re able to partake in the Seasons.

Each Season will come with a new Battle Pass, containing 27 free tiers and 63 premium tiers. Free tiers grant cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes — a resource that can be used to obtain XP, Gold, or Obols. Premium tiers will provide unique cosmetics and Platinum currency that can be spent in The Shop.

The Premium Battle Pass will cost 1,000 Platinum (or $9.99). Those who want to skip the grind can opt for an Accelerated Battle Pass costing 2,800 Platinum ($24.99) to skip 20 tiers and obtain Premium Battle Pass perks as well as a special cosmetic.