PlayStation Store Deals to Get During the May 2023 Sale

The Big Games Big Deals sale on the PlayStation Store lives up to its name by having a ton of huge sales. Here are some of the PlayStation Store deals with the deepest discounts that are worth getting during the May 2023 sale. These PS Store discounts will be live until May 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Yakuza 0

Price: $5.99

Many of the mainline Yakuza games are spread across PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, but Yakuza 0 is worth savoring independent of a finite subscription. It’s a great starting point for the series and is widely regarded as one of the strongest entries. The story has plenty of twists and turns, as well as fully featured characters that the franchise is known for.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Price: $13.99

The Yakuza Remastered Collection has remastered versions of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5. These three might not be quite as well-regarded as Yakuza 0, but they’re still beloved in the grand scheme of the series and give players even more adventures within the Yakuza universe. It’s quite a lot of value, too.

Hitman: World of Assassination

Price: $34.99

Hitman: World of Assassination is a tad bit on the expensive side even for being on sale, but it’s still an incredible value because it includes the last three Hitman games in one package. The stealth sandbox these games offer is nearly unparalleled and deeply replayable because of all those options. IO Interactive also just patched in a free roguelite mode, adding even more ways to play this game for a long, long time.

Batman: Arkham Collection

Price: $5.99

The Batman: Arkham Collection has three of the best superhero games of all time. Batman: Arkham Asylum is a tight action game with combat and stealth mechanics that have still aged gracefully today. Batman: Arkham City ups the ante and takes place in modestly sized open world, and has even deeper gameplay systems. Batman: Arkham Knight goes even bigger by taking place in Gotham City and also adding in even more mechanics. It’s an acclaimed trilogy for a reason that escalated each time without losing its heart in the process, making for quite a package even at triple the price.

Need for Speed Unbound

Price: $20.99

Need for Speed Unbound is the newest game on this list, but Electronic Arts has already slashed its price by 70%. This racing game was applauded for not only its tight racing mechanics, but also its stylized presentation and customization that dug into its street racing aesthetic. Criterion Games is not done with the game, too, and has more updates planned.

Injustice 2

Price: $5.99

Injustice 2 might be the last Injustice game for a bit, especially since NetherRealm Studios seems to be focusing on Mortal Kombat for the time being. This, combined with how deeply it has gone on sale, makes Injustice 2 quite an attractive offer out of this month’s PlayStaton Store deals. The bombastic and surprising story mode has all of NetherRealm’s signature storytelling, and comes with a roster full of signature DC characters and a few deep cuts.

It’s got cycling towers with different rewards to grind for, a campaign, and an intense training mode for newcomers and responsive online play for hardcore players, meaning it’s got something for nearly everyone. This version also comes with all of the game’s DLC, letting players take control of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, and both Sub-Zero and Raiden from Mortal Kombat.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Price: $14.99 (PS4), $19.99 (PS4 and PS5)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 combines two of the most beloved extreme sports games of all time and puts them in one remastered package. Vicarious Visions did an excellent job compiling these two classics, preserving their combo-driven gameplay while also bringing them up to modern standards. Another bundle of the next two games seems unlikely, which is disappointing, but this package is solid enough soften that blow.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Price: $13.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is another incredible collection from Activision. Toys for Bob managed to translate these 3D platformers by retaining their look and feel by making decisions Insomniac Games likely would have made if it had the technology. Animations are more exaggerated and its whimsical levels are more vibrant, making for a technically impressive game in a genre that isn’t as prolific as it once was. This means it still plays well today and shows that another great and new Spyro game is more than welcome.

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Price: $7.99

Metro Exodus is the best Metro game and impressively translates the series to a more open format. This hasn’t meant that Metro now has a hundred small icons on the map to tick off. Instead, players can discover points of interest merely by poking around. This doesn’t water down the series’ signature tension, though, as it still takes grit to get through and use supplies accordingly. Levels are also more varied and go far beyond the slums and subways the series has been mostly relegated to. The story doesn’t hold up, but it’s still a unique and more deliberate that stands out. The Gold Edition also comes with its two story-based expansions.

Rayman Legends

Price: $3.99

Rayman Legends is still one of the best 2D platformers a decade later. Exquisite controls make jump and sliding extremely rewarding and some clever level design ensures that it never gets old. Its musical levels are a standout and have players completing challenges to the beat of popular songs like Ram Jam’s “Black Betty,” as well as other jams that are similarly frenetic. Ubisoft doesn’t seem interested in continuing this series for the time being, so this one is worth savoring out of all of the PlayStation Store deals.