The Expanse Telltale Game Episode 1 Release Date Set

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 has an official release date ahead the developer’s highly anticipated return to games publishing this year.

When does Telltale Game’s The Expanse Episode 1 come out?

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 will release July 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Following the release of Episode 1, the following four episodes will release every two weeks after, stretching out until September 21, 2023.

Pre-orders for Telltale’s game are available now, with a Standard Edition ($39.99) and Deluxe Edition ($44.99) available. Pre-ordering any version of the game will get players 24-hour early access to the title, while the deluxe edition will also include DLC, which hasn’t been detailed as of yet.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is Telltale’s first new title since the company was reformed in 2019, and is set prior to the events of the hit television series. In the game, players will control Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV show) as you hunt for treasures on The Belt, explore space, and more.

The Expanse was a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future. It broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today. The series starred Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Wes Chatham, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.

The Expanse is based on the bestselling book series by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey). It is co-created and written by Academy Award nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men). Fergus and Ostby are also executive producing alongside showrunner Naren Shankar (Almost Human, Grimm).