Sony Will Release More PS5 Exclusives to Boost Active Users

Sony Group chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said that the company will expand its portfolio of PS5 exclusives to boost active users. Yoshida said that this is “central” to Sony’s expansion strategy in the company’s Game and Network Services segment.

PS5 exclusives will drive the growth of PS5’s installed base

In a corporate strategy presentation delivered yesterday, Yoshida emphasized the importance of increasing PS5’s installed base and active users. “I consider the drivers for this to be the growth and expansion of PS5, and the strengthening and expansion of our first-party game portfolio,” he told stakeholders.

Following a rocky start on the production front, PS5 consoles are now being manufactured at full capacity, and Yoshida says that this will continue going forward. In addition to boosting PlayStation Studios’ output, Sony’s also eyeing further investment in the development and publishing of third-party games.

Yoshida says Sony’s goal is to “expand content pipelines and provide increasingly innovative and compelling game experiences that grow the PS5 installed base and increase the number of active users.”

Sony also reaffirmed its commitment to live service, highlighting Bungie’s acquisition as being an important part of this corporate push. Yoshida believes that this will also help increase the number of active users on PC.