PlayStation Wants More PC Players But Rules Out Day-One Releases

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan has reiterated the company’s commitment to bringing PlayStation games to PC, but just not day-and-date with PS5 launches. Ryan made his comments in a new interview with Famitsu, in which he also talked about the Japanese games market, PSVR 2, and PS5 exclusives.

PlayStation community is happy with games being staggered on PC

Ryan told Famitsu that feedback from the PlayStation community has been positive when it comes to staggered PC launches. He reassured fans that Sony understands the importance of PS5 exclusive games, and ensuring fans enjoy first-party games first on their consoles remains PlayStation Studios‘ main priority.

That said, Sony wants to increase its share of the PC market and wants to proactively bring content to the platform.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan said that the Japanese games market continues to be one of Sony’s most important markets, and revealed that Ghost of Tsushima sold over one million copies in the region.

When quizzed about PSVR 2’s performance, Ryan didn’t divulge any numbers. He said that while it’s too soon to judge the headset’s popularity, early response has been positive. Ryan also said that Sony’s committed to supporting PSVR 2, and will continue to built a robust library for it.