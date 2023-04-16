PSVR 2 Sales Flop Reports Might Be Exaggerated

Reports of PSVR 2 sales being off to a disastrous start might be exaggerated, according to a quick analysis by two publications. Late last month, an International Data Corporation (IDC) analyst told Bloomberg that a price cut is necessary to save PSVR 2 from doom, and earlier this month, a separate report claimed that Sony had cut PSVR 2 production by 20 percent in light of poor commercial performance. However, things might not be as bad as they seem.

Putting PSVR 2 sales estimates in context

The Bloomberg report that declared doom and gloom for PSVR 2 claimed that the headset is expected to sell an estimated 270,000-300,000 units by the end of March. Insider Gaming points out that if this is true, that actually makes PSVR 2 one of the best VR headset launches in the medium’s history.

Indeed looking at the table below and a similar analysis by TweakTown, the situation isn’t as bad as analysts are making it seem:

These are all the reported and estimated figures of all major VR headsets in their first 40 months on the market. ?‍♂️ If the 270k-300k estimate is true, PSVR2 has actually had one of the best launches for a VR headset ever & THE best for a wired headset based on only 1 month.. ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rNMAyfYtBZ — Lewrian (@lewrian) April 10, 2023

PSVR 1 sold 915,000 units in its first five months. PSVR 2 has sold a third of that amount in just the first month.

It’s possible that sales will slow down, but there’s nothing that suggests this will certainly be the case for PSVR 2.

Sony has yet to reveal PSVR 2’s sales numbers.