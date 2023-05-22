God of War Art Director Leaves Sony After a Decade, Issues Statement

God of War franchise’s talented Art Director, Raf Grasetti, has announced his departure from Sony after more than a decade of service. Grasetti rose to prominence in the PlayStation community following his work on 2018’s God of War, which also led to his promotion within Santa Monica Studio.

Raf Grasetti bids emotional farewell to Santa Monica Studio

In a Twitter thread, Grasetti said that Sony became his “second home” and thanked God of War developers Cory Barlog and Eric Williams, among others, for supporting him throughout his career. Grasetti said that he will reveal his next endeavor soon.

Today is my last day at Sony after over a decade of being a part of this incredible journey. It's bittersweet, but above all, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless opportunities I've been fortunate to have (1/4) ? pic.twitter.com/Q204W7OG8A — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) May 19, 2023

Grasetti joined Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2012, where he worked as Art Supervisor on Killzone: Shadow Fall, Infamous: Second Son, and The Order 1886. In 2013, he was moved to Santa Monica Studio, where he climbed up the ranks from Principal Artist to Art Director. He was promoted to Studio Art Director in November 2022, following his work on God of War Ragnarok.

Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge said that the God of War team was “lucky” to have Grasetti. Barlog said that it was an “honor” to work with him.

We wish Grasetti the best of luck in his future endeavors.