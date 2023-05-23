Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4 The Dark Throne Update Available Now

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4 “The Dark Throne” is the latest game update to be released today, May 23. The update adds new main scenario quests, challenges, and trials, as well as changes to Frontline PvP and Island Sanctuary. There are even more trophies and a new renewable bonus for PlayStation Plus members.

Patch 6.4 The Dark Throne adds plenty of new content to Final Fantasy XIV. These include Main Scenario Quests that make up the next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light, as well as Side Story Quests that continue Tataru’s Grand Endeavour. Pandæmonium: Anabaseios is the new Raid dungeon, while there’s also a new dungeon in the Aetherfont. In terms of Trials, there’s The Voidcast Dais that pits players against Golbez for those playing at Normal or Extreme difficulties. Containment Bay Z1T9 is the location for the latest Unreal Trial against Zurvan.

There are plenty of updates, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes too. The aforementioned Island Sanctuary updates include new ranks, items, plots, crops, animals, and the ability to place outdoor furnishings. Changes to the Duty Support System include support for the Bardam’s Mettle, The Sirensong Sea, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania, and Ala Mhigo main scenario dungeons from Stormblood. There’s a new Ocean Fishing route and PvP updates to Crystalline Conflict and the Fields of Glory (Shatter). You can find a full list of patch notes on the game’s website.

The Dark Throne has added 12 new trophies for players to unlock, the majority of which focus on the new features added in this update. As can be expected for an MMO, there’s also a bit of grinding involved with the need to complete 110 types of routine mission in the Blue Mage Log and unlock all exorcism records.

Finally, there’s also a new PlayStation Plus Reward: Aetheryte Additional Free Destination available from the PlayStation Store. This adds an additional aetheryte as a Free Destination and although it only lasts for 30 days, it can be renewed as long as players stay subscribed to PS Plus.