Miles Morales Arrives in Fortnite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle

Another Fortnite Spider-Man crossover is here, with the massive game bringing back web-shooters and more in celebration of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

What is the latest Fortnite & Spider-Man crossover?

In conjunction with the upcoming film, Fortnite will be re-releasing web-shooters into the game’s Battle Royale modes, something they’ve done with past Spider-Man films as well. The web-shooters can be found while playing and can be used to swing around the map.

Alongside the web-shooters, special Week 11 Quests will also be available in the game, with Spider-Man-themed rewards like new lobby tracks, art cards, and more.

Of course, the Fortnite item shop is also receiving some new Spider-Man outfits, including a Spider-Man (Miles Morales) outfit from his look in the upcoming film. A Spider-Man 2099 outfit pack will also be available, both of which come with their own special back bling and an exclusive loading screen.

This is far from the first time that Fortnite and Spider-Man have collaborated. In the past, various costumes of the iconic superhero have been made available in the game. One of the most recent was the game’s collaboration with the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which added in skins for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as well as Zendaya’s MJ.