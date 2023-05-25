Days Gone 2 Would Have Released a Month Ago, Says Former Dev

If Days Gone 2 had been greenlit, its release date would have been set in 2023. That’s according to former Bend Studio game director Jeff Ross, who’s been quite vocal in the past about the game that never was. Apparently, yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase was an unpleasant reminder that his pitch was declined.

Taking to Twitter, Ross revealed that PlayStation events bum him out because they somehow remind him that Days Gone 2 would have released by now “if we’d have just stuck to our guns.”

It’s unclear who “we” in this equation is, considering Sony was seemingly never on board for a sequel. At least that’s the impression we’ve received from comments previously made by Ross and former dev John Garvin, who’ve suggested that Days Gone 2 was doomed as soon as the original received lackluster reviews.

I get a little bummed out from these #PlayStationShowcase shows because they only remind me we could of had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we'd have just stuck to our guns. — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Ross reiterated that Sony doesn’t care about Days Gone 2.

Too much time has passed, and over 90 people from the original team have left the studio. And Sony just doesn't seem to care for it. — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) May 25, 2023

Ross went on to say that he isn’t at liberty to share what Bend Studio had planned for Days Gone 2, but that he wanted to “double down on all the cool world systems to create some great emergent gameplay.”

Bend Studio’s new game — which is not Days Gone 2, to be very clear — has yet to be revealed.