Days Gone Dev Bend Studio Teases Next Game

Days Gone dev Bend Studio has teased its new game again, stating that it “can’t wait” to show fans what it’s working on. Previous rumors suggest that Bend Studio is developing a new AAA IP for the PS5.

Bend Studio celebrates 30th anniversary

Bend Studio’s latest tease came as part of a tweet celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Days Gone dev thanked fans for their support throughout its existence, which saw the team develop Syphon Filter series before moving on to work as a support studio on Resistance and Uncharted franchises.

This year, we celebrate our 30th Anniversary at Bend Studio! ?



Established in 1993, our studio continues to evolve from our roots of passion and innovation. Thank you for your support over 30 years of games from Syphon Filter to Days Gone. We can’t wait to show you what’s next! pic.twitter.com/l2G5x9DKDh — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) May 17, 2023

Days Gone was Bend Studio’s first original IP since Syphon Filter, but failed to get the greenlight from Sony for a sequel, prompting a negative reaction from former developers and some fans.

Sony hasn’t said why it didn’t greenlight Days Gone 2, but former developers have made a series of claims, including the game not being “woke” enough for the company to fund a sequel. Bend Studio has distanced itself from this discourse.

As far as its new game is concerned, Bend Studio’s latest tease comes at a peculiar time. Sony is holding an hour-long PlayStation Showcase next week, during which it plans to showcase first-party games. It remains to be seen if we’ll see something from Bend Studio at the event or not.