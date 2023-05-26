PlayStation Showcase Announcements and Trailers Were Reportedly Withheld

Two reliable insiders have suggested that Sony may have withheld some announcements from May 2023’s PlayStation Showcase. Much has been written about fans’ disappointment as well as Sony’s first-party showings being in the doldrums, but apparently, the company had some trailers and announcements ready that were surprisingly missing from Wednesday’s event.

Insiders puzzled by Sony withholding announcements from PlayStation Showcase

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson claims to have seen trailers “and stuff” that he was expecting at this month’s event, so their absence came as a “big surprise” to him. “It’s understood that a lot of the games we’re waiting on seeing are pretty much ready, so I’m not sure why Sony decided to wait this time around,” he wrote.

Another known insider The Snitch — who happens to have a near flawless track record — also expressed their surprise over the missing announcements. “Guys, I know some announcements that were not announced during the showcase,” they wrote on their Discord server. “It’s super weird.”

The Snitch said that one of the missing announcements was a PC port of a AAA game, which is speculated to be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart based on a gif they shared ahead of the showcase.

I do not want to be excited, but I really am. pic.twitter.com/lqupWRYfyJ — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) May 24, 2023

Bizarre if true. Here’s hoping Sony has another event planned in the near future.