PlayStation Days of Play 2023 Sale Now Live, PS Plus and Games Discounted

The big PlayStation Days of Play 2023 sale has gone live, bringing discounts on all PS Plus memberships, hundreds of games, and more. Starting today, new and returning PS Plus members can avail a 25% discount on all tiers, and grab games like God of War Ragnarok and Dead Island 2 at a discount (34% off and 20% off, respectively).

PlayStation Days of Play 2023 sale highlights

In addition to all the offers we previously shared, PS Store is offering a number of great games at a discount from now until June 12. Offers include:

God of War Ragnarok 34% off

Gran Turismo 7 43% off

Dead Island 2 20% off

Deathloop 75% off

Dead Space Remake 30% off

Forspoken 50% off

MLB The Show 23 34% off

Wild Hearts 40% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 45% off

The Quarry 67% off

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion 30% off

Stray 25% off

Sonic Frontiers 40% off

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 20% off

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut 58% off

The Last of Us Part 1 29% off

Like a Dragon: Ishin 30% off

Make sure to log into your local PS Store page for regional prices.