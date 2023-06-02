PlayStation Days of Play 2023 Sale Now Live, PS Plus and Games Discounted

The big PlayStation Days of Play 2023 sale has gone live, bringing discounts on all PS Plus memberships, hundreds of games, and more. Starting today, new and returning PS Plus members can avail a 25% discount on all tiers, and grab games like God of War Ragnarok and Dead Island 2 at a discount (34% off and 20% off, respectively).
PlayStation Days of Play 2023 sale highlights
In addition to all the offers we previously shared, PS Store is offering a number of great games at a discount from now until June 12. Offers include:
- God of War Ragnarok 34% off
- Gran Turismo 7 43% off
- Dead Island 2 20% off
- Deathloop 75% off
- Dead Space Remake 30% off
- Forspoken 50% off
- MLB The Show 23 34% off
- Wild Hearts 40% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 45% off
- The Quarry 67% off
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion 30% off
- Stray 25% off
- Sonic Frontiers 40% off
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 20% off
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut 58% off
- The Last of Us Part 1 29% off
- Like a Dragon: Ishin 30% off
Make sure to log into your local PS Store page for regional prices.