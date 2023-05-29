PS Plus, PS5 Accessories, and Games Going on Sale in ‘Days of Play’ 2023 Promotion

PlayStation’s mega Days of Play 2023 sale kicks off this week, Sony has announced. The annual promotion will offer discounts on PlayStation Plus memberships, PS4 and PS5 games, PS5 accessories, merchandise, and more.

Days of Play 2023 will begin on Friday, June 2, and end on Monday, June 12. Get an overview of the offers below.

PS Plus

PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe 12-month plans will be 25% off for both new and existing members. Essential and Extra members looking to upgrade their subscriptions will receive 25% off on 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month plans when upgrading.

PS Direct

Players in U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg should head over to their local PS Direct store on Friday to see available offers on PS5, PS4, PC games, and accessories.

Players in Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal can use the following promo codes to celebrate the launch of PS Direct in their countries:

DOPSAVE15 for up to 15% on select PS5 accessories

for up to 15% on select PS5 accessories DOPSAVE40 for up to 40% on select PS5 games

PS Gear

Head over to the PS Gear store on Friday to avail up to 20% off on select merchandise with free shipping using the code DAYSOFPLAY23. Additionally, spend $50 or more on June 2 to receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve, get another 50% off when buying any sweatshirt or jacket on June 7, and come back on June 12 to shop for special bundles and merchandise from various games.

PS Store sale

Full list of games included in Days of Play 2023 PS Store sale will become available nearer the time. We’ll update our readers when we have the list.