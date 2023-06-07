Street Fighter 6 Hits Impressive Sales Milestone in Less Than a Week

Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 sales have hit an impressive milestone in less than a week. Launched on Friday, June 2, the game has already become a million-figure seller, pushing Street Fighter franchise’s cumulative sales to over 50 million units worldwide.

Street Fighter 6 sales reflect its universal acclaim

Street Fighter 6 launched to unanimous praise by critics and players. The game’s PS5 version holds a score of 92/100 on Metacritic.

In a press release, Capcom said that Street Fighter 6 represents “the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games.” The company acknowledged that making the game approachable while simultaneously catering to veterans was key to its success.

“As a result of providing features for a diverse range of players, the title was met with broad acclaim, driving sales to 1 million units worldwide,” Capcom concluded.

Capcom has also announced the company’s largest-ever prize pool of over $2 million for Capcom Pro Tour 2023, which will feature Street Fighter 6. $1 million of this figure will be awarded to the champion.

Separately, Capcom reaffirmed its commitment to “satisfying the expectations of all players.”

In our review, we lauded Street Fighter 6 for catering to a diverse audience and being packed with features. Make sure to read our full impressions.