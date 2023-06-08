Siren Game Revival Hopes Bolstered After Sony Announces 20th Anniversary Events

Sony Japan has announced two events to celebrate Siren series’ 20th anniversary this year, giving fans hope for a new game or revival. Siren was first released for the PS2 in November 2003 in Japan, and has not seen a new game since 2008’s Siren: Blood Curse.

Will Sony ever release a new Siren game?

The first Siren anniversary event will run from July 14 to September 3, and the second event will take place from August 3 – 5.

PS2®『SIREN』発売から今年で20周年！?

今年の夏、20周年を祝ってふたつのイベントが開催決定。



◆「SIREN in NAMJATOWN 宴」7月14日（金）～9月3日（日）

◆「異界入り万博 SIREN 20th ANNIVERSARY」8月3日（木）～5日（土）



続報にご期待ください。 pic.twitter.com/xcZ4gbuzsP — プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) June 7, 2023

Sony could simply be celebrating its cult classic, but fans have some reason for getting their hopes up.

Last year, insider Dusk Golem — known for their horror game leaks — claimed that there’s an unannounced horror game remake in the works that’ll surprise everyone. One of the hints they dropped was that this series hasn’t seen a new entry in over 10 years. Siren was one of the popular guesses. However, fans should temper expectations because Dusk Golem could have been referring to Alone in the Dark reboot, which will release this October.

Siren creator Keiichiro Toyama departed the now-defunct SIE Japan Studio — developer of Siren games — in September 2020. Sony subsequently dissolved the studio in 2021. Toyama went on to co-found Bokeh Game Studio, where he’s developing horror game Slitterhead.