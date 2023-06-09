Until You Fall PSVR2 Version Announced, Release Imminent

Until You Fall is one of PlayStation VR’s most acclaimed games, as it sits at an 89 on OpenCritic. PSVR2’s lack of backwards compatibility has kept new headset owners from playing the roguelite melee title, but that is about to change since Schell Games has officially announced a Until You Fall PSVR2 port.

The Until You Fall PSVR2 version is coming soon

Another Calamity strikes Rokar. It seems some Rune Knights have gotten a glimpse of a Runeforge not yet prepared. But steel yourself, Champion — the time to rise again approaches later this month… pic.twitter.com/fpnZcJGaf0 — Until You Fall (@UntilYouFallVR) June 9, 2023

The team announced this on its social channels. Details are still scarce, meaning it’s unclear whether it will be free upgrade, but Schell Games said to “stay tuned” for more information.

And while the tweet heavily implies that the port is coming soon, a post on the studio’s Discord channel overtly states that the Until You Fall PSVR2 port is releasing in June.

The PSVR2 upgrade for existing owners may not be free, as Until You Fall was one of the games included in the November 2021 PlayStation Plus lineup. While from a different studio, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was also part of that month’s offering, and its PSVR2 upgrade cost $10. Rez Infinite and Thumper were offered as a part of PlayStation’s Play at Home initiative, and both PSVR2 upgrades also were not free.

News of Until You Fall coming to PSVR2 came suddenly, as a recent post on PlayStation’s website prematurely announced the port and said that was releasing on June 6. This section was deleted, which raised some questions. Schell Games then took a few days to respond to the post and poked fun at how the news went live too early.