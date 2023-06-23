Sonic Superstars Release Date Potentially Leaked by Retailers

Sonic Superstars is one of Sega’s big fall games, but the publisher hasn’t given an exact date. It appears as though some retailers have taken it upon themselves to unveil the day, as the Sonic Superstars release date has been leaked.

GameStop and Target (although the latter has deleted that part of the listing) have Sonic Superstars down for October 17. Sega has only said the game was coming in the fall and didn’t even reveal the date during the recent Sonic Central stream, despite having plenty of other Sonic-filled announcements.

If this date ends up being accurate, this puts Sonic on three days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a week before Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a week after Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and on the same day as Alan Wake 2 and Lords of the Fallen. Sonic wouldn’t have to just compete directly with Mario, but with a whole other barrage of different video games, too.

And while the date is unofficial, Sega did officially put an interview with producer Naoto Ohshima and creative officer Takashi Iizuka. They talked about how they wanted to evolve the franchise and reproduce the pixel art of the original in a new 3D style, as well as why the game has co-op.