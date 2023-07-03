Report: PlayStation Pursuing Partnerships in Korea

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly shopping for PlayStation exclusives and third-party partnerships in Korea, according to a local news site. The company has been eager to expand its gaming business around the globe and has already struck a number of deals with Chinese and Korean developers alongside looking for talent in India.

Expect more global PlayStation exclusives

According to MTN Korea (via MP1st, Zuby_Tech), Sony is in talks to invest in the following developers:

Pearl Abyss, developer of upcoming PS4 and PS5 action role-playing game, Crimson Desert.

NCSoft, developer of PC MMORPG Blade & Soul.

Com2uS, developer of mobile game Summoners War

Neowiz Games, publisher of upcoming PS4 and PS5 soulslike, Lies of P.

Neowiz Games recently struck a deal with Microsoft to launch Lies of P on Xbox Game Pass.

Sony has made no secret of its desire to secure content around the globe. The company hit the jackpot with Chinese developer miHoYo, netting popular games Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Microsoft has reportedly expressed its regret for overlooking Genshin Impact, and is now keen to follow Sony’s footsteps around the globe, with eyes on Chinese and Korean developers.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information or corroboration of MTN Korea’s report.