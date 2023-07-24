Insomniac Already Working on Another Unannounced AAA PS5 Game

Insomniac Games appears to have three AAA PS5 games in development, one of which has yet to be announced, according to a developer working on the project. Erin Eberhardt, a project director on the unannounced game revealed this tidbit of information during an interview last September, which has only just started making rounds online.

Insomniac Games has three PS5 exclusives in the works simultaneously

At the time of Eberhardt’s interview in question with Full Sail University, Insomniac had already announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. Eberhardt — a former Blizzard Entertainment employee who also worked on PlayStation Now at Sony — mentioned that she had been at Insomniac for almost a year at the time of the interview.

Insomniac Games can't stop!



They've been working on another unannounced AAA!

Aside from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & Wolverine PS5

Unmatched output!



“So, I’m working on an unannounced title,” Eberhardt said, adding that she can’t talk about the project. She then expressed excitement over hitting her one-year anniversary at Insomniac in November 2022 and completing five years at Sony Interactive Entertainment as a whole.

“It feels really good to be back home at Sony,” Eberhardt continued. “I feel like they really, really invest in their employees — they invest in our education, they invest in our well-being, and they invest in our growth.”

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for release in October. Wolverine has yet to be dated.