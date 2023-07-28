Official PS5 Price Drop Now Live in Some Regions

Rumors of Sony temporarily slashing the price of PS5 were true as an official price drop is now live in some regions including Europe. A price cut is also expected to go into effect in the U.S. but isn’t live at the time of this writing.

PS5 price cut reportedly paving way for a revised model

Over on PS Direct and Amazon U.K., the PS5 disc edition is now available for £404.99 and £399.99, respectively, down from £479.99. Players have reported that retailers like Argos and Currys are also offering the console for £399.99. According to PS Direct, the offer is valid until August 10.

Per leaks, the PS5 will be discounted by $50 in the U.S. but we have yet to see a confirmation of this.

Rumor has it that Sony is dropping the PS5 in price to make room for a revised model. Sony has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a new model, but did happily announce yesterday that it has sold 40 million units worldwide since launch.

“We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalize so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand,” wrote PlayStation’s Jim Ryan. “Now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met.”