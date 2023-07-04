PS5 Consoles Discounted Across Europe, Leading to Speculations of New Model

PS5 consoles have been discounted across Europe, leading to speculations that the rumored PS5 Slim (or PS5 with detachable disc drive) will indeed launch in 2023. A revised model has been rumored for a while, but Sony has not confirmed its existence.

What we know about PS5 Slim thus far

Over on ResetEra (via PushSquare), users reported that PS5 has been discounted in the UK, Spain, Portugal, France, and Romania, among a number of other countries. A Brazilian user reported that the PS5 has been discounted in Brazil as well. It’s widely assumed that Sony’s clearing out inventory to make room for the new model.

The PS5 Slim (or whatever it’ll officially be called) was first leaked by known insider Tom Henderson, who claims that the only major change will be a detachable disc drive, making it slimmer and lighter than the launch model. The detachable disc drive reportedly won’t be compatible with PS5 digital edition. However, this may change.

In its recent court battle with the Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft also claimed that a revised PS5 is expected to launch in 2023. However, the company is probably going by media reports.

If Henderson’s report is true, we’ll likely get a reveal soon.