PS5 Slim and Project Q Price Hinted at During Microsoft-FTC Court Battle

Microsoft seemingly knows the price range for the unannounced PS5 Slim and PS5 handheld Project Q. At least that’s the impression the company gave in a legal filing during its court battle with the Federal Trade Commission over the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Expected price of PS5 Slim and PS5 handheld Project Q

According to Microsoft, Sony is expected to release a PS5 Slim later this year for around $399.99 and Project Q for under $300. For context, Microsoft was arguing against the FTC’s definition of console market, stating that Nintendo should not be excluded because both Xbox and PlayStation offer cheaper versions of their consoles with prices on par with the Switch. The FTC argues that Microsoft and Sony are the only two players in the high-end console market.

“Xbox Series S is sold for $50 less than the Switch OLED model,” Microsoft wrote. “PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.” A footnote on the same page of the document then mentions Project Q’s expected price as under $300.

Microsoft may be referring to the rumored PS5 with detachable disc drive as PS5 Slim. According to known insider Tom Henderson, the revised model is scheduled for release later this year and may replace the launch model.