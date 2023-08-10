Spica Adventure Release Date Set for PS4 & PS5 Versions of Japanese Arcade Game

Inin Games announced on Thursday that it would be releasing the Taito-developed side-scrolling platformer Spica Adventure on consoles for the first time on November 14, 2023.

What do we know about Spica Adventure?

The game will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Not only is this the first time that it will be available on consoles, this is also the first time that the game will be released in the West, as prior to this, it was only an arcade-exclusive title in Japan when it was released in 2005.

Check out the trailer for Spica Adventure below:

In Spica Adventure, players take on the role of Nico, and must navigate her through a variety of levels that feature different enemies and obstacles to get past.

Often cited as a spiritual successor to Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, Spica Adventure will feature online leaderboards for players looking to compete against one another, as well as things like various difficulty options for stages and mirrored levels for more playability.

This isn’t the first game from the past that Inin Games has brought back, with the publisher also announcing earlier this year that they would be porting Paraol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III to consoles later this year as well.