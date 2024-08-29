Astro Bot PS5 Trophy List Has a Fun Platinum

Astro Bot will be released next week and the PS5 trophy list has gone live on the PlayStation Network already. The list of trophies suggests players can look forward to a fun Platinum Trophy with plenty of Bots to rescue, prizes to win, photos to take, and puzzle pieces to find. There are also a couple of hints regarding the famous cameos we might find in the game.
The Astro Bot PS5 trophy list
There are 44 trophies in the Astro Bot trophy list, including the coveted Platinum trophy. According to creative director Nicolas Doucet, those aiming for that Platinum trophy will need to spare 12-15 hours to beat the game depending on their playstyle.
As well as the story progress trophies, players will need to find and rescue all of the Bots in several different biomes. There is a total of 300 Bots across the entire game, half of which are cameo Bots from other PlayStation games. Some of them, like Nathan Drake, Kratos, and Crash Bandicoot even get hints in the trophy descriptions and icons. Other collectibles seem to be puzzle pieces, prizes from the Gatcha Lab, and Photo Spots. You can see the full Astro Bot trophy list below:
Astro Bot Platinum Trophy
- Astro-nomical! – Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!
Astro Bot Gold Trophies
- A Lot To Process – Saved the CPU Kid.
- The Golden Bot – Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.
Astro Bot Silver Trophies
- Unforgettable! – Recovered the Mothership’s Memory.
- Solid Performance – Recovered the Mothership’s SSD.
- Doing It For You – Recovered the Mothership’s GPU.
- Keep It Cool – Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan.
- Take Cover! – Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers.
- Monkey See, Monkey Rescue – Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula.
- Tentacular Spectacular – Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System
- Fangs Very Much! – Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway.
- Nowhere To Hide – Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos.
- Back To The Nest – Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster.
- Lost And Found – Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy.
- Licence To Spend – Opened the Gatcha Lab.
- Animal Attraction – Opened the Safari Park.
- Splash My Dash – Opened the Dual Speeder Garage.
- Time For A Change – Opened the Changing Room.
- Monumental Achievement – Unlocked the Golden Statue.
- Money Well Spent – Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab.
Astro Bot Bronze Trophies
- One Bot Down… – Rescued your first Bot.
- A Puzzling Start – Found your first Puzzle Piece.
- First Prize – Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab.
- Strike A Pose! – Took a picture at a Photo Spot.
- SingStars – Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site.
- What Is He Saying? – Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song.
- Um Jammer Slammy – Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby.
- Net Profit – Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose.
- Eyes Of The All-Father – Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War.
- The Lost Eggacy – Collected all three egg artefacts in Dude Raiding.
- What A Trip! – Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster.
- Double Dug-In – Took out two Wormys at the same time.
- Time To Cash In! – Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino.
- Jumping Through Hoops – Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under.
- Thick As Thieves – Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site.
- Thaw, God of Thunder! – Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site.
- Royally Stuck – Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.
- Let’s Twist Again – Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site.
- Deep-Pocket Dragon – Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site.
- KO! – Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site.
- Wall Buster – Broke up a Bot Wall.
- Keep It Together! – Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing.
- Bot Bot Revolution – Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site.
- At The Top Of My Game – Made it to the top of the Mothership.