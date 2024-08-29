Astro Bot PS5 Trophy List Has a Fun Platinum

Astro Bot will be released next week and the PS5 trophy list has gone live on the PlayStation Network already. The list of trophies suggests players can look forward to a fun Platinum Trophy with plenty of Bots to rescue, prizes to win, photos to take, and puzzle pieces to find. There are also a couple of hints regarding the famous cameos we might find in the game.

The Astro Bot PS5 trophy list

There are 44 trophies in the Astro Bot trophy list, including the coveted Platinum trophy. According to creative director Nicolas Doucet, those aiming for that Platinum trophy will need to spare 12-15 hours to beat the game depending on their playstyle.

As well as the story progress trophies, players will need to find and rescue all of the Bots in several different biomes. There is a total of 300 Bots across the entire game, half of which are cameo Bots from other PlayStation games. Some of them, like Nathan Drake, Kratos, and Crash Bandicoot even get hints in the trophy descriptions and icons. Other collectibles seem to be puzzle pieces, prizes from the Gatcha Lab, and Photo Spots. You can see the full Astro Bot trophy list below:

Astro Bot Platinum Trophy

Astro-nomical! – Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!

Astro Bot Gold Trophies

A Lot To Process – Saved the CPU Kid.

Astro Bot Silver Trophies

Unforgettable! – Recovered the Mothership’s Memory.

– Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula. Tentacular Spectacular – Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System

– Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy. Licence To Spend – Opened the Gatcha Lab.

Astro Bot Bronze Trophies