Astro Bot PS5 Length Revealed and It’s Good News for Trophy Hunters

Team Asobi has revealed Astro Bot PS5‘s estimated length in a new interview, and those who like to chase Platinum trophies / 100% completion will be pleased to note that it won’t be a huge time sink. According to creative director Nicolas Doucet, it should take players an average of 12-15 hours to beat the campaign, depending on their play style.

Team Asobi didn’t want to stretch out Astro Bot’s length

In an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze, Doucet said that Team Asobi didn’t want to unnecessarily stretch Astro Bot’s length out, and prioritized quality over quantity. From the get go, the development team didn’t set unrealistic targets like making a 20-30 hour experience, and in doing so, avoided making levels feel repetitive.

Doucet added that Astro Bot is being built with an overhauled engine, so players should expect better physics and graphics than Astro’s Playroom.

It was recently revealed that Team Asobi considered making an open-world game, but ditched the idea. Speaking to Chièze, Doucet elaborated that the developers were merely brainstorming ideas and didn’t actually attempt to design an open world because it wouldn’t suit the vision.

From the sound of things, Astro Bot has the potential to surprise players when it releases on September 6.