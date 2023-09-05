Alone in the Dark Release Date Delayed to 2024

Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic have pushed Alone in the Dark‘s release date out of 2023 due to a packed fall calendar. Recently, Alan Wake 2 was slightly delayed for the same reason, with Remedy Entertainment stating that it didn’t want to compete with juggernauts like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Originally scheduled for release just ahead of Halloween on October 25, Alone in the Dark will now be released on January 16, 2024. Not quite the scary season for a horror game but it gives players a little under three months to recuperate (financially and otherwise) from fall 2023 releases.

“Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October,” Alone in the Dark’s Twitter announced. “To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of Alone in the Dark to January 16, 2024.”

Players are praising the decision, stating that it’s the right call.

Starring David Harbour and Jodie Comer, Alone in the Dark will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Its prologue is available now for free.