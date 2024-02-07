Stellar Blade Length Revealed for Main Story and 100% Completion

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up has shared its estimate of the game’s length, specifically for the campaign as well as 100% completion. The game’s main story will take around 25 hours to complete, depending on play style.

Stellar Blade length explained

Korean outlet Ruliweb quizzed Shift Up on Stellar Blade’s delay, asking for clarification on speculation that the game’s lack of content was partly to blame for its release window being pushed. CEO Hyung-Tae Kim responded that it wasn’t a lack of content that caused Stellar Blade’s delay, but rather polishing.

While Stellar Blade’s main story will take around 25 hours to complete on average for most players, Kim recons that it’ll take somewhere between 30 to 50 hours for 100% completion.

Shift Up hasn’t commented on Stellar Blade’s trophy list, but if it requires 100% completion, the Platinum seems manageable depending on difficulty requirements.

Speaking of difficulty, Shift Up has said that Stellar Blade’s combat isn’t that easy and requires players to devise a strategy based on enemy movements. However, there are difficulty and support options for those who simply want to enjoy the game’s story.

Stellar Blade will release exclusively on the PS5 on April 26, 2024.